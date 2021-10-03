Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $294,000 Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $13,648,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after buying an additional 350,290 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $13,579,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $6,980,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $263,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $738,904.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 238,695 shares of company stock valued at $11,208,131. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLFS opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 709.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.45. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

