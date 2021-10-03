Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $258,000 Stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ORIX by 533,246.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 399,935 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in ORIX in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,095,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ORIX by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in ORIX in the 1st quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ORIX by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 69,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIX alerts:

Several research firms have commented on IX. TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of ORIX stock opened at $94.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.16 and its 200 day moving average is $88.74. ORIX Co. has a 1 year low of $58.18 and a 1 year high of $100.27.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 6.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.