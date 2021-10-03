Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Decreases Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 144,924 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,858,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,587,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 154,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 77,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDE opened at $6.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.76. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

