Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.21.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRGA. Craig Hallum lowered Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRGA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,832. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $121.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.17. Surgalign has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $3.27.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.53 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 81.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Surgalign will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surgalign news, CEO Terry M. Rich bought 702,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $653,749.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,396,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,130.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,669 shares in the company, valued at $226,735.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 788,056 shares of company stock worth $735,790. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Surgalign by 205.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,804,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,281 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgalign by 239.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,023,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Surgalign by 56.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 259,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 93,838 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgalign in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

