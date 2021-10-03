Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,140,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,859,000 after purchasing an additional 295,141 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $9,076,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,412,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,326,000 after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,192,000 after purchasing an additional 256,071 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $6,587,000.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.22. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.