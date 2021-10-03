SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $87,850.00

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001697 BTC on major exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and $87,850.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00066268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00104204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00142608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,706.68 or 1.00090409 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.75 or 0.07099387 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002537 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,144,185 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

