SuperCoin Hits One Day Volume of $7.00 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperCoin has a market capitalization of $51,019.16 and approximately $7.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SuperCoin alerts:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SUPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,297,762 coins. The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.