SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $538.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $147,134.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 103.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

