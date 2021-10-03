Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.140-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.30 million-$61.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.05 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.510 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Sumo Logic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $16.08 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -13.51.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $102,649.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sydney Carey sold 3,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $72,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,549 shares of company stock worth $2,737,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.