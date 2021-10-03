Student Coin Trading Up 6% Over Last Week (STC)

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last week, Student Coin has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Student Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Student Coin has a total market cap of $32.76 million and $1.51 million worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Student Coin Profile

Student Coin (STC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. The official website for Student Coin is bitjob.io . The official message board for Student Coin is medium.com/bitjob . Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

Buying and Selling Student Coin

