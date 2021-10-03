Strategic Global Advisors LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 76,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in CNH Industrial by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515,124 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 367.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,907,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428,886 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 1,082.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,353,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,580,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,842,000 after buying an additional 2,558,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

NYSE CNHI opened at $16.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.13 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

