Strategic Global Advisors LLC Invests $2.02 Million in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 209,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Barclays by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barclays alerts:

NYSE:BCS opened at $10.43 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Barclays to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from 230.00 to 240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Redburn Partners raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BCS upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.