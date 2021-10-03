Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in The Timken by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Timken by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Timken by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in The Timken by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Timken by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

The Timken stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.60. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

