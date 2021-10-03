Strategic Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 91.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,833 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 50,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in NetEase by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 13,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 164,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,016,000 after acquiring an additional 17,811 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in NetEase by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NetEase by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,565,000 after acquiring an additional 177,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES opened at $83.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.47. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $34.58 EPS. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

