StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $65.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.21. StoneX Group has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $70.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.27.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The business had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that StoneX Group will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

