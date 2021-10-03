Steven C. Gilman Sells 5,000 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $244,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $50.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.57 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Vericel by 125.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 58,231 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the second quarter worth about $10,384,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 106,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VCEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

