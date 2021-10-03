Steven C. Gilman Sells 5,000 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $244,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ VCEL opened at $50.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.57 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $68.94.
Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VCEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.
Vericel Company Profile
Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.
See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.