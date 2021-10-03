Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 135 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,712 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,133,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $348,157,000 after buying an additional 21,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $347,587,000 after buying an additional 105,956 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $279,734,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price (up previously from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.13.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $486.51 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $495.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.92 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $434.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,184 shares of company stock worth $16,385,304. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.