Stephens Inc. AR Invests $1.77 Million in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.43% of Five Star Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $4,226,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,172,000. 33.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSBC opened at $24.23 on Friday. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.92.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th.

Several brokerages have commented on FSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

