Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.44 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $200.00 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $149.08 and a 52-week high of $208.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.18.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

