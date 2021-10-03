Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.31 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $804,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $53.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.36. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $54.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

