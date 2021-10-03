Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.26 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CLSA lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.34.

Shares of BABA opened at $144.20 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.94. The company has a market capitalization of $391.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

