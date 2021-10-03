Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2,735.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:SCL opened at $114.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.70. Stepan has a 52-week low of $106.31 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $595.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.43 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

