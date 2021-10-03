Step Finance Price Hits $1.03 on Top Exchanges (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 51.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Step Finance has a market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $16.29 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00066995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00104535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.86 or 0.00145546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,002.28 or 1.00011513 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,411.69 or 0.07108172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002568 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

