Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

NYSE:SCM opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $3,602,000. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 837,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,543,000 after buying an additional 41,980 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 31,990 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

