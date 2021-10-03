State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 823 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,041 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of EOG Resources worth $24,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,560 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,783,770 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $315,718,000 after purchasing an additional 230,756 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 13.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 167,879 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 37,519 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG opened at $83.91 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.74.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Truist lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

