State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 4,953 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 318,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Welltower were worth $26,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter worth about $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 350.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $83.85 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

