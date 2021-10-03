State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,270 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,870 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.47% of Performance Food Group worth $30,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $513,714,000 after buying an additional 502,399 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,394,256 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,588,000 after buying an additional 564,620 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,973,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $171,313,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,719,885 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $156,693,000 after buying an additional 263,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $129,113,000 after buying an additional 1,167,065 shares in the last quarter.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 168.41 and a beta of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.90.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

