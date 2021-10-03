State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $31.90 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,876 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $31,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 38.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 340,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,769,000 after acquiring an additional 94,099 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,565,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,788,000 after buying an additional 102,711 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 47.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 120,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after buying an additional 38,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.99.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $81.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

