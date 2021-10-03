State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $28.81 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,150 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Eaton were worth $28,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 99.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.06.

ETN stock opened at $150.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.78. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $98.99 and a one year high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

