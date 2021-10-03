State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,769 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $33,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after buying an additional 934,847 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,365,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,189,000 after buying an additional 278,503 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,005,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,138,000 after buying an additional 270,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,122,000 after buying an additional 224,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MAA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

MAA opened at $189.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.37. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

