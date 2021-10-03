State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases New Stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $46,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $88,465 over the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARQT. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $25.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $25.76. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. Equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

