State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New $120,000 Investment in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,173,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,703,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,421 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $8,677,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,824,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 35.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 273,024 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $513.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.70. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 34.59 and a current ratio of 34.59.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.