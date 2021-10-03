State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other West Bancorporation news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,362.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 5,389 shares of company stock worth $161,037 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.03. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $31.98.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 36.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

