State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,699 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fluent were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluent by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,269,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 437,773 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fluent by 52.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 335,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fluent by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 55,062 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fluent by 701.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fluent by 200.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 480,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 320,236 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $181.07 million, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.76. Fluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $73.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.64 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluent, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

