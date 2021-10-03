State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys New Position in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 310.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

PASG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Passage Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PASG opened at $10.13 on Friday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $30.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

