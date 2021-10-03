Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,940 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 39.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $112.92 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.50. The company has a market capitalization of $133.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

