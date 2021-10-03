St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC cut St. James’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STJPF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.35. 637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,901. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $23.86.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

