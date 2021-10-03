SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

Get SSE alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SSEZY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.25.

SSE stock opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.62. SSE has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $1.0679 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 5.12%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.38%.

About SSE

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSE (SSEZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.