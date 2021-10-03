Splintershards (SPS) Price Hits $0.55 on Top Exchanges

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 58.9% higher against the dollar. Splintershards has a market cap of $80.55 million and $4.15 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008007 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded up 293% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Prelax (PEA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Portify (PFY) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006867 BTC.

Pet Games (PETG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,687,559 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

