Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $43.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.69.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.67 million. Equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 6.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 3.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 134.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

