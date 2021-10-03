Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Announces $0.86 Dividend

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.8616 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

OTCMKTS:SPXSY opened at $109.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.00 and its 200 day moving average is $95.89. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $76.55 and a fifty-two week high of $111.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPXSY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

