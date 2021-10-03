SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $22,151,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,314,000 after purchasing an additional 736,061 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $24,815,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KRE opened at $69.37 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.44.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

