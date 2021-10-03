SparksPay (SPK) Hits Market Capitalization of $45,307.27

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $45,307.27 and $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 102.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000043 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,606,679 coins and its circulating supply is 10,488,618 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

