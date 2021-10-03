SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Update

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, an increase of 131.7% from the August 31st total of 22,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 52,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $101,579.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 27,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $47,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,070 shares of company stock worth $342,069. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGRP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 128.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 98,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 263.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 36,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 38.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPAR Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPAR Group by 44.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPAR Group stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. SPAR Group has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.86.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

