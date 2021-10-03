Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will post sales of $36.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.00 million and the highest is $37.10 million. Sotherly Hotels posted sales of $14.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year sales of $132.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.50 million to $132.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $174.60 million, with estimates ranging from $166.60 million to $182.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 71.07% and a negative net margin of 35.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter worth $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 26,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

SOHO stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.58. 106,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

