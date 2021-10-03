Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $459.32

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 459.32 ($6.00) and traded as high as GBX 530 ($6.92). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 510 ($6.66), with a volume of 214,788 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 499.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 459.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £286.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.39%. Somero Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-840 Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

