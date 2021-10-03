Sologenic (SOLO) Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, Sologenic has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Sologenic has a market capitalization of $173.83 million and $306,127.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sologenic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001790 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sologenic Coin Profile

Sologenic was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,990,257 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Buying and Selling Sologenic

