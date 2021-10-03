SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC restated their buy rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cfra upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James reiterated an outpeform rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.46.

Shares of SNC opened at C$34.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.78. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$17.50 and a twelve month high of C$38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.07.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.82 billion. Analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.9299999 EPS for the current year.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

