Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2,823.76

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,823.76 ($36.89) and last traded at GBX 3,860 ($50.43), with a volume of 90511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,872 ($50.59).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,623 ($60.40) to GBX 4,761 ($62.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm has a market cap of £9.82 billion and a PE ratio of 19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,108.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,453.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of €0.29 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

