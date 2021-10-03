Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Receives $32.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 16.2% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 195,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 475.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 61,832 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 94,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.5% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 63.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 897,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,491. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

